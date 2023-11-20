Thanksgiving Eve, the night before Thanksgiving, has evolved into a massive party night in Central New York. Where should you go?

Beyond the traditional preparations for the Thanksgiving feast, Thanksgiving Eve has become a popular choice for those seeking a pre-holiday party atmosphere. Live bands, DJs, drink specials, and more scatter our region. Are you ready for fun?

History Of Thanksgiving Eve

The roots of Thanksgiving Eve as a festive night can be traced back to the cultural phenomenon of friends and family returning home for the holiday. With loved ones gathered under one roof, the night takes on a sense of reunion and camaraderie, sparking a desire to extend the festivities beyond the dining table.

In recent years, Thanksgiving Eve has gained a reputation as one of the biggest party nights of the year. Bars, clubs, and social venues come alive as people toast to the upcoming holiday and unwind in the company of friends.

Should You Go Out Thanksgiving Eve?

The appeal of going out on Thanksgiving Eve is in the sense of liberation it brings. It's an opportunity to shake off the pre-holiday stress, let loose, and create lasting memories before the more formal Thanksgiving festivities the next day. Whether it's dancing the night away, enjoying live music, or simply savoring the excitement in the air, Thanksgiving Eve provides a chance for people to come together.

Where Should You Go Out?

Facebook has plenty of suggestions locally of where to go. Here' a few events to highlight. If we missed any, text us on our station app.

Here's Where Facebook Wants You To Go On Thanksgiving Eve In Upstate New York 2023 Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

