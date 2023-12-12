Here’s How To Celebrate a Proper Festivus in New York

Everybody isn't into Christmas or Hannukah or Kwanza. Some people don't celebrate any holidays at all. And that's fine. BUT. What if you like the idea of having a holiday during this time of year, but you just aren't into the current options?

That's why there is Festivus--"for the rest of us". Not my words. Those words are from Frank Costanza.

As someone who considers herself a "spiritual anthropologist", I am fascinated by the idea of "alternative" holidays. So fascinated in fact, that I am here wondering where all the Festivus activities are in Seinfeld's home state. I did the googles and the bings and the yahoos and could find nothing nearby.

What is Festivus Btw?

NY 4 defined the holiday the following way, "Festivus is a wacky holiday popularized in a 1997 “Seinfeld” episode. Billed as “Festivus for the rest of us,” the holiday is celebrated by the Costanza clan on Dec. 23 as an all-inclusive, secular alternative to Christmas consumerism."

What Activities Does Festivus Entail?

For one, the traditional Festivus feast includes meatloaf. Which is "served on a bed of lettuce." Yum. My sources do not mention WHO is supposed to prepare and serve said meatloaf and/or if there is a traditional Festivus meatloaf recipe. Like, is there a boiled egg in the center? Tomato Ketchup on the top? Why served on a bed of lettuce? Why not mashed potatoes? I need answers, but notably, The Seinfeld universe is mostly known for creating more questions.

Speaking of, there are also several ways to observe Festivus that are exclusive to Seinfeld:

"The traditional Christmas tree is replaced with an aluminum pole that is decoration-free, 'mainly because tinsel is too distracting,' explains Frank Costanza."

Question: Is this a pole like for dancers?

"Then there's the 'airing of grievances,' in which family members and those in attendance get a chance to share pent-up feelings towards each other over the past year."

Question: Can the grievances be for more than the people in attendance?

"It concludes with the "feats of strength," a wrestling match that requires the pinning of the family patriarch or host by a guest in order for the party to end."

Question: Could this part be replaced with a challenge to the host for something they are great at-- For example a karaoke style sing-off? Or a dance off to end the party?

So. That's how to celebrate a proper Festivus in New York. Which also begs this

Question: Who among us is celebrating Festivus this year?

