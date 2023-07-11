‘Help Lick Cancer’ On 2023 National Ice Cream Day Across Upstate New York

National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, July 16th. Local ice cream stands are celebrating all across Upstate New York by raising funds to help support the fight against cancer.

According to Robert Elinskas of the American Cancer Society Northeast Region, participating local ice cream stands are donating 10% of sales to the American Cancer Society on this day. Customers can enjoy their favorite cones, sundaes and shakes while supporting a local business and the fight against cancer at the same time.

Participating stands for 2023 include:

Kayuta Drive Inn, Route 12N, Remsen Ward’s Drive In, Remsen Zem's Ice Cream - Canastota, NY

The promotion runs through normal business hours and happens rain or shine. More stands may be added prior to July 16th.

Don’t Miss Upstate New York’s Pink The Park In Utica

The American Cancer Society is teaming up with the Utica Blue Sox to raise funds and show support for local breast cancer survivors during their ‘Pink the Park’ game.

The game takes place on Friday, July 21st as the ballclub takes on the Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs at 6:45PM at Murnane Field in Utica. The Utica Blue Sox players will be wearing special pink-themed uniforms. Those jerseys will be auctioned off during the game.

Local cancer survivors can get free tickets to the game by emailing the American Cancer Society at Robert.Elinskas@cancer.org. Special recognition will also be made to cancer survivors before the game. Dollars raised help the American Cancer Society fund innovative breast cancer research; provide education and guidance to help people reduce their risk; and offer comprehensive patient support to those who need it most.

You can read more online here.

