“Healthy” Chocolate Cake? Yes, Please.

Maybe it's me... but chocolate cake doesn't oft photograph well... unless it's fancy and layered and somebody spent hours of their lives doing pretty things with their ingredients.

This isn't that cake.

I whipped this divine concoction together in mins, threw her in a $ store sheet cake pan and finally got around to watching the Sense 8 finale on Netflix whilst she became as she was designed. Needless to say, this is a zero-fuss kind of cake. It's also not made with any dairy, eggs or white sugar (the frosting has some powdered sugar but oh, well). Everything you see here: extra ultra moist dark chocolate cake and extra dark, better than buttercream frosting--is made with avocados. And it's everything a chocolate cake is supposed to be and then some with pure, organic mineral rich cacao sprinkled on top. Also, once it's frosted, it's decadent like a dark chocolate truffle. I wouldn't exactly call this cake healthy, per say. But it sure is plant-based and nutrient dense. Which is much better. This recipe is modified from both Crafty Cooking Mama and Ela Vegan.

You're welcome.

AVO Choc Cake:

Dry Ingredients 1 1/2 cups flour mix of choice (I used almond)

3/4 cup coconut sugar

1/2 cup cocoa or cacao powder

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/3 tsp salt

Wet ingredients 2 chia eggs (2 tbsp ground chia seeds + 1/4 cup water)

1 ripe avocado

1/2 cup coconut milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

Frosting:

2 large ripe avocados

2 cups powdered sugar

4 Tbsp. cocoa or cacao powder

Method:

Preheat the oven to 350 F

Make the chia eggs (2 tbsp ground chia seeds and 1/4 cup of water)

Line the bottom of a square pan with vegan butter and flour

Add all dry ingredients to a large bowl

Mix wet ingredients in a food processor or mixer until smooth. Gently fold in the chia egg mixture.

Stir in wet ingredients with dry ingredients until just combined, don't overmix.

Transfer the cake batter into pan of choice and bake in the oven for about 35 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean. Let cool.

Whip avocados in food processor or mixer until smooth, about 2 minutes, Add powdered sugar and cocoa powder incrementally until frosting comes together and looks creamy--like frosting. Frost, slice, eat, LOVE.

If you make this cake, let me know what you think.

