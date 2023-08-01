HBO Star and New York Actor Passes at Young Age

So many of us are still reeling over the (seemingly) untimely physical death of Paul Reubens. Reubens--famous for his iconic role as Pee-Wee Herman and countless roles and contributions to the arts and humanity (in front of and behind the camera), sadly passed away on Monday July 31, 2023.

Pee-Wee Herman Press Conference Getty Images loading...

At the same time we collectively began mourning the physical loss of Reubens, reports began surfacing of the passing of another beloved actor.

GMA reports,

Angus Cloud, who is known for his role as Fezco on the hit HBO show, "Euphoria," has died, his family confirmed in a statement.

GQ Men Of The Year Celebration - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

Cloud, who started his acting career after being discovered in Brooklyn, NY by a talent agent for Euphoria, grew up in Oakland California, but whose immediate family live in Ireland. Variety reports that the family released the following statement:

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in a statement. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

AMI - Alexandre Mattiussi : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2023 Getty Images loading...

According to Variety

The Oakland Fire Dept. said it responded to a medical emergency at approximately 11:30 a.m., and the patient was “already deceased.” The cause of death was unknown, the fire department said. The Oakland Police Dept. confirmed that it remains an “active death investigation.”

According to Vanity Fair:

REVOLVE Social Club Grand Re-Opening An Immersive Pop-Up Retail And Social Hub - Arrivals Getty Images loading...

"For two seasons on HBO’s Emmy-winning teen drama series, Cloud brought Fezco—a trusted confidant to Zendaya’s Rue and promising love interest for Maude Apatow’s Lexi—to life. Production on a third season of the show had yet to begin at the time of Cloud’s death. “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family,” the network and show said in a joint statement on Instagram."

PUMA FOREVER.CLASSIC At PUMA NYC Flagship Store Getty Images for PUMA loading...

Cloud was 25.

The 23 Celebrity Deaths We Just Can't Get Over These icons left an everlasting impact on our lives and are still greatly missed:

Beyond Pee-wee: 30 Eclectic Paul Reubens Movie and TV Roles Though best-known for his Pee-wee Herman character, the actor appeared in a wide range of roles.