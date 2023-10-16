Have the Same Sound Bath as Jim Carrey Did in CNY.

First of all, What is Sound Therapy?

courtesy of Sound Healing Adirondacks courtesy of Sound Healing Adirondacks loading...

According to Prevention, "Sound therapy covers a range of treatments, from music therapy to sound baths, according to Nada Milosavljevic, M.D., founder of the Integrative Health Program at Massachusetts General Hospital. Like massage therapy, which delivers healing through touch, it’s a form of sensory therapy, and it has been used by various cultural groups for centuries. The most prominent form practiced in the U.S. is music therapy, but the use of individual sounds and frequencies has been growing. Essentially, sound and music are noninvasive, simple, and cost-effective therapeutic tools."

Ok. So what is a Sound "Bath" then?

courtesy of Sound Healing Adirondacks courtesy of Sound Healing Adirondacks loading...

According to the same article, "Sound baths are one of the most common (form of sound therapy); according to Sara Auster, sound therapist and author of Sound Bath: Meditate, Heal and Connect Through Listening, sound baths use instruments like bowls to initiate "a deeply immersive, full-body listening experience."

Sounds amazing right? Sound Baths can be done in groups and as a private session according to Sound Healing Adirondacks website. Plus, the owner of said website-- Andrea Lisette Villiere, who is a certified Sound Healing Practitioner, is also the same practitioner that Jim Carrey worked with when he visited Upstate New York recently. Turns out, Andrea has several more group sound bath sessions on her calendar for the coming weeks, worth checking out if you're interested:

courtesy of Sound Healing Adirondacks courtesy of Sound Healing Adirondacks loading...

View Center for Arts and Culture

Old Forge, NY

Friday October 20, 2023

11a-12p

Great Pine Resort

Old Forge, NY

Saturday, October 28

7p-8p​



​St Stephen's Church

New Hartford, NY

Friday, November 3, 2023

6p-7p

​

Adirondack Experience

Blue Mountain Lake, NY

Sunday November 19

4p-5p



More details can be found here.

​

Inside Jim Carrey's $26.5 Million Brentwood Mansion Take a look inside Jim Carrey's Brentwood estate up for sale. Gallery Credit: Taylor Alexis Heady

Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights Show in Adirondacks Shane Muckey captured stunning pictures of the Northern Lights in the Adirondacks. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams