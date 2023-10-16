Have the Same Sound Bath as Jim Carrey Did in CNY.
First of all, What is Sound Therapy?
According to Prevention, "Sound therapy covers a range of treatments, from music therapy to sound baths, according to Nada Milosavljevic, M.D., founder of the Integrative Health Program at Massachusetts General Hospital. Like massage therapy, which delivers healing through touch, it’s a form of sensory therapy, and it has been used by various cultural groups for centuries. The most prominent form practiced in the U.S. is music therapy, but the use of individual sounds and frequencies has been growing. Essentially, sound and music are noninvasive, simple, and cost-effective therapeutic tools."
Ok. So what is a Sound "Bath" then?
According to the same article, "Sound baths are one of the most common (form of sound therapy); according to Sara Auster, sound therapist and author of Sound Bath: Meditate, Heal and Connect Through Listening, sound baths use instruments like bowls to initiate "a deeply immersive, full-body listening experience."
Sounds amazing right? Sound Baths can be done in groups and as a private session according to Sound Healing Adirondacks website. Plus, the owner of said website-- Andrea Lisette Villiere, who is a certified Sound Healing Practitioner, is also the same practitioner that Jim Carrey worked with when he visited Upstate New York recently. Turns out, Andrea has several more group sound bath sessions on her calendar for the coming weeks, worth checking out if you're interested:
View Center for Arts and Culture
Old Forge, NY
Friday October 20, 2023
11a-12p
Great Pine Resort
Old Forge, NY
Saturday, October 28
7p-8p
St Stephen's Church
New Hartford, NY
Friday, November 3, 2023
6p-7p
Adirondack Experience
Blue Mountain Lake, NY
Sunday November 19
4p-5p
More details can be found here.
