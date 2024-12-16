Filming Wrapped on Syracuse’s New Horror Movie You’ll Watch Every Halloween
Central New York just added another spooky movie to its filmaking list. The Hallowarrior, is a new post-apocalyptic horror film starring Milly Shapiro and Shannyn Sossamon (A Knight’s Tale, Wayward Pines). Filming wrapped this fall and the producers are hoping it will soon be your new go-to Halloween classic.
Brought to life by the Syracuse-based production company The Dazey Phase, The Hallowarrior follows Shapiro who plays Pumpkin, the last girl on Earth through a post-apocalyptic world where she scavenges for supplies on Halloween Eve but has to fight off a gang of raiders.
Filming took place in Jordan, Tully, and the Case Supply Soundstage in Syracuse—a growing hub for filmmakers thanks to New York State’s hefty 40% film tax credit for Upstate projects.
The Dazey Phase has been behind several projects celebrating diverse voices and untold stories, like Egghead & Twinkie, an LGBTQ+ coming-of-age road trip flick, and Desire Lines, a heartfelt hybrid documentary. They also have two more films already in development— “Written in the Stars,” a movie about a Sri Lankan-Australian woman whose mother makes her meet 90 men in 90 days and get married; and a vampire horror comedy “Blue Balls".
Whether you’re a horror lover or a champion of CNY creatives, The Hallowarrior is worth keeping on your radar. Who knows—this could be the movie you come back to every Halloween for years to come. For updates, check out thedazeyphase.com or follow them on Instagram @thedazeyphase. The movie doesn't currently have a release date.
