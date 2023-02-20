Live Like The Great Gatsby In This 12 Million Dollar New York Home

If you've ever dreamed of living the lifestyle of The Great Gatsby, or you win the Powerball here in Upstate New York, you may want to buy this 12 million dollar home on the market.

For those that don't remember their high school English classes reading "The Great Gatsby," it's a 1925 novel by American writer F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Set in the Jazz Age on Long Island, near New York City, the novel depicts first-person narrator Nick Carraway's interactions with mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby and Gatsby's obsession to reunite with his former lover, Daisy Buchanan."

The Great Gatsby is multi-millionaire who hosts dazzling parties yet doesn't partake in them. He lives the lifestyle of the rich and famous for sure during the time, even if it's all an act.

Introducing Upstate New York's Very Own Great Gatsby Home

If you have an extra 12 million dollars laying around a coffee can in your home, or the bank, you'll want to buy this home in Sharon Springs New York. 637 North Broadway, aka The Palazzo Riggi, is on the market for $12,000,000:

Known as the "Palazzo Riggi," this quintessential estate is the jewel of Saratoga Springs! The main house features two custom Clive Christian kitchens, elevator, indoor/outdoor radiant heat flooring, walkways & driveway, home theater designed by Theo Kalomirakis, personal fitness room w/ steam shower, and bowling alley. The estate includes all furnishings, 23 marble medallions inlaid on the marble floors, fresco in the foyer, Sherle Wagner sinks, Schonbek chandeliers, & an award-winning staircase by Herndon & Merry."

This home is as fancy as they come. You can read all about it online here. Take a virtual tour now:

