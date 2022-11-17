After 25 years, Ash Ketchum has finally become the Pokemon World Champion. This made national news and lead to some ridiculous articles and headlines treating Ash like a real boy. Either way, Pokemon is back, but where do you find them?

New York is a big place, so there is plenty of room to find all sorts of Pokemon. No, seriously. Remember Pokemon Go? When the developers made the game, they took certain areas into consideration as far as the chance for a Pokemon to spawn in that area. For example, a Magikarp is more likely to spawn near water. It can make a fun day to grab the kids and go on a Pokemon hunting day trip. And get them hyped for any Pokemon Christmas presents you get, as they are expected to be big this holiday season.

So with this renewed interest in Pokemon, where would, Pokemon live in New York, and where can you find them?

Magikarp:

Magikarp is exactly what it sounds like. Magi means magic, and Karp is a fish. Magikarps are highly sought after as they can evolve into Gyrados, which is one of the most powerful Pokemon. As said, Magikarp can be found near water. Any water at all. No matter how small or how polluted, Magikarp can be can live in it. So you can find one anywhere from Oneida Lake to Lake Ontario.

Via pokemon.com Via pokemon.com loading...

Gastly:

Gastly is a ghost-type Pokemon with some spooky evolutions. Being a ghost type, Gastly would be right at home in Palmyra or Fort Ontario, which are known for some Haunted Histories. Or, if you're up for a drive, it would surely love Amityville as well. Fortunately, if you're looking for it in Pokemon Go, it tends to spawn in foggy or gloomy conditions anywhere in the world. But there's no denying that finding it in gloomy conditions in an already haunted location would just add to the experience.

Via pokemon.com Via pokemon.com loading...

Squirtle:

Another Pokemon with a variety of powerful evolutions is Squirtle. By its name, You can tell it is a water-type Pokemon. So this turtle can also be found anywhere near water. These Pokemon love beaches, so maybe head to Sylvan Beach for a day on the water and catch some Squirtles.

Via pokemon.com Via pokemon.com loading...

Snorlax:

Snorlax is perhaps the most relatable Pokemon ever. It's just a fat, cat-like Pokemon that spends almost every hour of the day sleeping. If you manage to find a Snorlax awake, then it's usually eating. Unfortunately, Pokemon Go doesn't have any special parameters and where it spawns, but a nice headcanon is that it spawns near a beach like Sylvan for a nice nap or perhaps near Hemstraughts in Utica.

Via pokemon.com Via pokemon.com loading...

Charmander:

Charmander is just a tiny fire lizard Pokemon waiting to get his wings and become a dragon. And sure enough, it will if you evolve it into a Charizard. Unfortunately, these little lizards, like most lizards, prefer dry, hot climates. But they will hang around cities, so if you head to Utica or Rome, you should be able to find one, especially in a residential area.

Via pokemon.com Via pokemon.com loading...

Bulbasaur:

Bulbasaur gets its name from the flower bulb on its back. So, of course, they like plants and sleeping in sunlight. So, of course, you can find them on farmland, so you could find some driving through somewhere like Ithaca. They also like forests and other woodlands, so the Adirondacks and Old Forge are other places they will reside.

Via pokemon.com Via pokemon.com loading...

Pikachu:

One of the most popular and recognizable characters of all time, the mascot of the franchise, Pikachu, has a few places he would reside in New York. Albany has a bunch of these electric rodents with the power plant right there. Binghamton is another good bet to find this iconic character. Pikachu is also a fan of science and museums, so if you take the family to the Corning Museum of Glass, you might find Pikachu observing some of the displays.

Via pokemon.com Via pokemon.com loading...

5 Most Magical Christmas Towns in New York State The five best Christmas towns in New York State.

The Best Trails To Hike With Kids In WNY Need great places to take the family to hike or walk in Western New York? We found a few of the best according to WYRK listeners!