Recognized as the top destination for an “ultimate slopeside vacation” by HomeToGo, there's an Adirondack resort that offers value and unforgettable memories for parents and kids alike.

Gore Mountain Tops List of Best Ski Resorts in The United States

Gore Mountain has just been named as a budget-friendly option for families eager to hit the slopes this winter without breaking the bank.

Known for its rich history dating back to 1934, Gore Mountain has a vertical drop of 2,537 feet, 14 lifts, and 108 trails, so there’s no shortage of adventure for skiers and snowboarders of all skill levels.

HomeToGo, a vacation rental marketplace, ranked Gore Mountain number 1 by comparing lift ticket prices and median nightly vacation rental costs. The study revealed the Mountain as a standout for affordability, with North Creek vacation rentals averaging around $88.02 a person per night. A same-day adult lift ticket for the 2024-2025 season is $119, and families can save up to 45% by purchasing tickets in advance.

Some critics do however question HomeToGo’s methodology, the spotlight on Gore Mountain highlights its appeal to budget-conscious travelers. Although accommodations near the resort are limited, the charm of North Creek’s small-town vibe and the surrounding Adirondacks more than make up for it.

Families with kids in tow will appreciate Gore Mountain’s dedication to creating a memorable experience, from beginner-friendly slopes to picturesque snowshoeing trails. Whether you’re a seasoned skier or introducing your children to the joys of winter sports, Gore Mountain is a perfect destination to embrace the snow and make cherished memories.

The 11 Cheapest Skiing 2024 Season Passes In New York Gallery Credit: Brett Alan

11 Small Catskill Mountain Towns That We Adore! Among the several regions of Upstate New York, we all have our favorites. The Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, Western New York, Adirondacks, Hudson Valley, etc. But you have to admit, it is hard not to fall in love with the Catskills. Here is a list of some of our favorite small towns in the Catskills. While all the map dots in this region are special, we like these for their history, beauty, fun and places of interest. Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio



