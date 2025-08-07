If you’ve been wondering why the Goodman Mountain Trail in the Adirondacks has been off-limits this summer, here’s your answer: Officials had been monitoring a bull moose showing unusual and concerning behavior near the summit. That monitoring ended this week with a heartbreaking decision.

On August 6, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) humanely euthanized the moose after determining that its health had significantly deteriorated and it was unlikely to survive.

A Rare Moose Sighting Turned Into a Months-Long Monitoring Mission

The moose was first reported in May, when hikers on the Goodman Mountain Trail said it wasn’t bothered by close human presence. That is a major red flag when it comes to wildlife behavior. That triggered a joint response from DEC wildlife biologists and veterinarians, who began closely tracking the moose’s condition using trail cameras and site visits throughout the summer.

DEC attempted to haze the moose away from the trail to no avail. Instead of returning to the woods, the animal remained in the same area, becoming increasingly emaciated and sluggish over time. By early August, it was clear the moose was suffering from an advanced illness.

DEC: “We Don’t Take This Decision Lightly”

After the latest evaluation, DEC officials made the call to euthanize the animal as the most humane course of action.

“DEC’s priority is always the well-being of wildlife and public safety,” said Jacqueline Lendrum, Director of the Division of Fish and Wildlife. “While we never take such actions lightly, humane euthanasia is sometimes the most responsible course of action.”

The animal’s body will undergo a full necropsy (animal autopsy) to identify the cause of illness. According to Dr. Jennifer Bloodgood, a veterinary expert at Cornell, studying this case will help reveal threats to New York’s moose population.

"Performing a necropsy will help us to understand the cause of the decline and give us more information on threats to moose health in New York State, ”Bloodgood said.

The Trail Closure Will Remain in Place — For Now

The Goodman Mountain Trail, which was closed to protect both the public and the ailing moose, will remain temporarily closed while DEC completes its investigation. Forest Rangers will continue patrolling the area and observing any lingering wildlife patterns. Once the site review is finished, the trail will reopen to the public.

An official update will be posted on the DEC website when that happens.

A Closer Look at Moose in New York

Moose populations returned to New York in the 1980s after being absent for over a century. Today, they’re primarily found in the Adirondack Mountains and parts of the Taconic Highlands.

Moose eat up to 60 pounds of vegetation per day and rely on wetlands during warmer months to cool off and avoid biting insects. The Ideal moose habitat includes a mix of forests, wetlands, and areas recovering from logging or fires.

Unfortunately, moose face several health threats in New York. The leading cause of death is vehicle collisions, followed by parasitic infections from liver flukes and brain worms. These parasites are commonly carried by white-tailed deer, which moose are highly susceptible to.

Monitoring Moose Health Across the State

The DEC continues to monitor moose health and population patterns across New York. Intervention is rare unless an animal is suffering or poses a safety risk, as unnecessary contact with wildlife can worsen their condition.

The DEC will continue its broader efforts to monitor the health of the state’s moose population through field research, population tracking, and health studies. Euthanasia remains a last-resort action and is only performed when an animal is clearly suffering or poses a danger to the public.

If you encounter a moose in the wild, keep your distance. A healthy moose will almost always move away from humans. Lingering or unusual behavior could be a sign of serious illness.

For updates on the Goodman Mountain Trail or to learn more about the NY Moose Research Project, visit the official DEC Moose Page.

