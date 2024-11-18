Goo Goo Dolls Coming to Turning Stone

Mark your calendars because the iconic Goo Goo Dolls are bringing their chart-topping hits to Turning Stone Resort Casino on Saturday, January 4, 2025. The concert kicks off at 8:00 p.m. in The Event Center, promising a night of nostalgia, rock, and unforgettable memories.

Goo Goo Dolls PreSale/OnSale Info:

Artist & CITI Presales : Tuesday, November 19, at 10 a.m.

: Tuesday, November 19, at 10 a.m. Spotify Presale : Thursday, November 21, at 9 a.m.

: Thursday, November 21, at 9 a.m. TS Rewards Presale : Thursday, November 21, at 10 a.m.

: Thursday, November 21, at 10 a.m. General Public: Friday, November 22, at 10 a.m.

Originally from Buffalo, NY, the Goo Goo Dolls have been crafting the soundtrack of our lives since 1986. With over 15 million records sold and countless platinum singles under their belt, their timeless anthems like Iris, Slide, and Better Days continue to captivate fans worldwide.

But let’s be real—how many times have you belted out Iris on a road trip or teared up to Black Balloon on a rainy day? This is your chance to relive those moments live and in person!

Gather your girlfriends, grab your tickets, and head to Turning Stone for a night that promises to be as iconic as the band themselves.

Make it a weekend getaway! Treat yourself to a spa day at Turning Stone or hit the casino for some post-concert fun.

Ladies, you deserve this night out. Let’s make 2025 start on a high note!

