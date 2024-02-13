Go Bowling With The Rome New York Police Department

Have you ever wanted to go bowling with a cop? You'll get your chance in the city of Rome.

The Rome Police Department has announced that later this month, you'll be able to bowl against them at King Pin Lanes in Rome:

We are excited to announce that we have partnered with King Pin Lanes for our upcoming event Bowling with the Blue!

Rome Police Department

Bowling with the Blue will take place on Sunday, February 25th from 1:00PM to 3:00PM. Children 17 and under will be able to bowl for free with members of the Rome Police Department.

The snack bar at King Pin Lanes will be open for food and beverage purchases and the new arcade will also be open! We look forward to seeing you there!"

Best of luck to all bowlers and officers.

Get The Taste Of Mexico In Rome New York

In February 2023, Deli Tacos opened in Clark Mills. Deli Tacos was born with the idea of ​​being "a small Mexico" in our Mohawk Valley region. This location is located at 4882 Clinton Street in Clark Mills. They also have a location in Frankfort since January 2024. That location is at 149 E Main Street in Frankfort. Now, they are expanding in the City of Rome.

Many online are bragging about the great tastes and great prices. In a world where everything is so expensive, it's nice to see a new business offer affordable prices to customers. You can read more and find out the restaurants hours of operation online here.

