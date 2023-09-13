Glass Skin. What It Is and How NY Women Can Glow This Fall

Winter is coming.

Not literally-- we have some time. I just really like to add GOT references to things whenever I can.

Anyway.

We've already talked about dry skin weather approaching and how, potentially, we can eat our way to glowing skin this fall. You can read all about it here. So we have an idea of what to do to maintain general skin cuteness over the course of the next several months with food. But do we have what it takes to take it to the next level? To walk around with the facial holy grail. To have...

dun dun dunnnnnn....

Glass Skin.

What is Glass Skin?

According to Glamour, “Glass skin” is a phrase that originated on the K-beauty scene and quickly went viral on social media. It's used to describe a complexion so luminous, it could be modeled from glass." Cosmopolitan adds, "The term “glass skin” comes from the Korean phrase “yuri pibu,” which directly translates to “glass skin” and references healthy, luminous skin. Glass skin is your skin at its healthiest—skin so healthy that it looks luminous, smooth, and clear,”

Well. Yeah. But is it attainable for regular people? Why, yes. Yes it is.

How is Glass Skin Achieved?

Alicia Yoon who is the aesthetician who helped popularize the glass skin craze on socials, says that glass skin can happen with the proper morning and night skin care routine. According to Yoon for Cosmo,

There are two key parts to achieving glass skin. The first is to nurture it with ingredients that support overall skin health, like essential fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals. For hydration, you'll want to seek out humectants like hyaluronic acid or glycerin, and to calm and protect the skin, you'll want to load up on antioxidants.

Secondly, target any specific issues... for instance, since many factors like excessive sun exposure, pollution, and other external and internal stressors can lead to both uneven skin tone and accelerated loss of firmness, Yoon says both brightening and firming ingredients (like retinol) are also great to incorporate into your skin routine.

Mind you, the Glass skin routine can easily become an 11-step process. Which sounds like thee most. We'll unpack that next time.

