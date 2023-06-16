Ever considered jumping out of a plane on purpose? Yes? No? Either way, did you know that peak adrenaline activities, like skydiving, have actual health-actualizing benefits? It's "true". One might think that the dangers (read: cons) of participating in potentially dangerous activities outweigh the benefits (read: pros). But that's not the whole story. Should you survive the jump--and most everyone does (seriously, the death and injury rate of skydiving is super surprisingly low). You can read more about such things here. With that said, licensed skydivers and the skydiving community-at-large say that skydiving helps them stay active and healthy--both mentally and physically. Let's discuss.

Photo by Kamil Pietrzak on Unsplash Photo by Kamil Pietrzak on Unsplash loading...

We've already contemplated the potential mental health benefits of skydiving. In this article we'll be exploring the potential physical benefits of willingly putting on a parachute, attaching oneself to another human, getting in a plane as it gets ridiculously high in the air and then jumping out of said plane with a go-pro in hand to commemorate the experience for posterity. The frame of reference here is based on an article titled The Tried & True Benefits of Skydiving: Pros & Cons by Criag Anderson for friendlyskydiver.com

The Physical Benefits of Jumping Out of a Plane on Purpose

Photo by Raimond Klavins on Unsplash Photo by Raimond Klavins on Unsplash loading...

It’s Practically Weightlifting

The whole day of skydiving is a form of light exercise...There’s a lot of walking around, getting kitted up, going through procedures and maneuvers. Then you’re carrying your gear and getting packed into the right position inside the plane...Not to mention the walk back to the drop zone with all the equipment.

Photo by Filipe Dos Santos Mendes on Unsplash Photo by Filipe Dos Santos Mendes on Unsplash loading...

Great Sleep!

After a day including the biggest dopamine rush of your life, you’ll find yourself super exhausted at night. There’s something about the intensity of the whole thing, and how fast your mind is racing, that really tires you out.

If it Becomes Your Hobby, It Becomes a Workout

Being at a skydiving airfield is a great way to stay fit. There’s always something to do! Whether that’s walking around watching other jumpers, going through training, packing parachutes, jumping, or walking back to the drop zone, you do stay pretty active throughout the day.

Convinced? You can check out the mental benefits of skydiving here.

7 Healthy Habits to Make Life Better Habits to improve how you feel and work.

Experience the Feeling of Flying at These MI Skydiving Facilities Michigan has several places throughout the state where you can knock skydiving off your bucket list.