Full STEAM Ahead- WonderWorks Of Syracuse Has Exciting Plans

To help local Central New York students get up close and personal with the scientific world around them, WonderWorks of Syracuse is hosting Science Week during Winter Break.

This will take place from February 19th- February 23rd 2024. The week’s festivities will include several fun and interactive activities that allow guests to engage and deep dive into fascinating STEM topics. These hands-on sessions will be hosted daily at 1PM throughout the week and will feature presentations and demonstrations from local experts.

The Science Week sessions will start at 1 pm each day and include:

Monday, February 19, 2024 – Science Week kicks off with an interactive presentation from Little Rays Nature Center that is excellent for all animal lovers. Some of their furry friends will be tagging along to give guests a chance to learn more about different animals' diets and habitats. Tuesday, February 20, 2024 – Guests' engineering skills will be put to the test in an exciting egg drop contest as a part of Destiny USA’s Tykes Winter Edition event. The contest will be held in the Canyon area of the mall, so watch out below! All supplies will be provided. Wednesday, February 21, 2024 – Wonder why it’s so cold outside? WonderWorks is excited to partner with meteorologist Kate Thornton from WSYR NewsChannel 9 for a Weather Wednesday presentation. Attendees will learn about a day-in-the-life of a weather professional and be blown away by wintery weather facts. Weather enthusiasts won’t want to miss this presentation. Thursday, February 22, 2024 – Let’s get experimental! Guests are invited to participate in hands-on science experiments and demonstrations that will have every young scientist’s imagination running wild. Participants will take a closer look at the science behind the attraction’s Bed of Nails, learn more about the Titanic Ice Tank exhibit, and watch other exciting chemistry experiments happen right in front of them! Friday, February 23, 2024 – Science Week concludes with another can’t-miss presentation from Little Rays Nature Center. They’re returning with more of their friends from the animal kingdom, this time talking about animal characteristics and the unique defense mechanisms that help them fend from predators.

These five days of fun Science Week activities are sure to entertain STEM fans of all ages. All sessions have a $5 participation fee, with the exception of Tuesday’s egg drop contest, which is free to participate in. To participate, guests can register online ahead of time or grab tickets at the door.

