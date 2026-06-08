Graduation parties, backyard cookouts, and Taylor Swift's wedding are filling calendars across Central New York. But before you click on that party invitation in your inbox, innocently, thinking you've been invited, federal officials say you should take a closer look.

The Federal Trade Commission is warning New Yorkers about a phishing scam that uses fake digital invitations to steal personal information.

The scam starts with a text message or email that appears to come from popular invitation services like Evite or Paperless Post. Some invitations may even appear to be sent by someone you know.

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But when you click the link, you're asked to enter your email address, password, or a special code to view the event details.

That's a major red flag.

According to the FTC, legitimate invitations don't require you to provide your email password to see party information. Instead, scammers are using these fake invitations to gain access to your accounts.

Once they have your login information, they may be able to take over your email account, reset passwords, access other accounts, and send the same scam to everyone in your contact list.

The FTC says if you receive an unexpected invitation, don't click the link right away. Instead, contact the person who supposedly sent it and ask if the invitation is real.

How to Protect Yourself

The FTC recommends keeping your devices updated with the latest security software and turning on two-factor authentication whenever possible to add an extra layer of protection.

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If you think you may have entered your information into a fake invitation, change your password immediately and create a strong new passphrase. No, password123's here.

You should also monitor your accounts for unusual activity.

What To Do If You Spot a Scam

If you receive a phishing email, you can forward it to reportphishing@apwg.org. Suspicious text messages can be forwarded to SPAM (7726).

The FTC also encourages consumers to report scams through its fraud reporting website.

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There are also several warning signs that can help you spot a fake invitation.

Red Flags to Watch For

Scammers often use tricks that create a sense of urgency or confusion. Experts say you should be cautious if:

You're asked to log in just to see who invited you

The email address doesn't match the company's official website

The invitation pressures you to act quickly

You're asked to pay money to view event details

The message feels generic instead of personal

The website address looks strange or slightly different than normal

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