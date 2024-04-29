Frozen Meat Pizzas Recalled Across New York- Here’s What We Know

Over 32,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza products are being recalled. Many were sold in New York State, and here's what we know so far.

802 VT Frozen, a food company located in Woodside New York, issued a recall for 32,603 pounds of frozen meat pizza products. This recall was announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) due to significant labeling issues, specifically misbranding and the undeclared presence of known allergens. The affected products contain soy, a common allergen, which was not declared on the product labels.

17.8-oz. cardboard box containing “802 VT Frozen MEAT!!! CRISPY WOOD-FIRED CRUST HAND MADE PIZZA” with “best if used by” dates of April 25, 2024, through April 25, 2025.

The frozen meat pizza item was produced from April 25th 2023, through April 25th 2024. These include various sizes and batches of "Cappy's Meat Lovers Pizza" and "Cappy's Supreme Pizza." It is noted that these products were shipped to retail locations and institutions throughout New York and New Jersey.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 46308” inside the USDA mark of inspection. Here's a look at some of their labels:

FSIS FSIS loading...

FSIS FSIS loading...

FSIS FSIS loading...

FSIS FSIS loading...

Mislabeling not only poses immediate health risks to individuals with allergies but also erodes public trust in food products and regulatory bodies. It highlights the need for stringent oversight and rigorous compliance checks within the food industry, particularly in areas with high consumer density.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider. FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. The product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

