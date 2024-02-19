Free Tarot Card Readings For All New York Zodiac Signs- Week of February 19th 2024

Need some answers and guidance? Here's what your tarot forecast is for all zodiac signs across New York and beyond for the week of February 19th 2024.

Keep scrolling for your full tarot forecast.

In many tarot decks, did you know that each card is associated with specific astrological symbols or correspondences, including zodiac signs, planets, and elements? These associations provide deeper layers of meaning and interpretation to the cards.

For example, in the Major Arcana of the tarot, certain cards are commonly associated with specific zodiac signs. The Emperor card, for instance, is often linked with Aries due to its themes of authority, leadership, and assertiveness, qualities commonly associated with this sign. Similarly, the High Priestess card may be connected to the sign of Cancer, symbolizing intuition, mystery, and emotional depth.

Furthermore, many tarot readers incorporate astrological knowledge into their interpretations by considering the positions of the planets and other celestial bodies at the time of a reading. By aligning tarot insights with astrological transits and aspects, readers can provide more nuanced and insightful guidance tailored to the individual's unique astrological profile.

About The Deck We Are Using

The deck we are using is called The Oceanic Tarot:

The cast of characters of the Oceanic Tarot are primarily mermaids — but publisher Cico Books has wisely avoided using the title “Mermaid Tarot“, given that several other decks using some variant of that name have precedEd it to market. Additionally, however, we have sea creatures representing the suits — seahorses for Wands, dolphins for Cups, sharks for Swords, and sea turtles for Pentacles."

If you're interested in buying them, you can find them online here.

About The Psychic Who Is Doing The Reading

Dave is a professional psychic medium who has been able to communicate with spirits and channel messages since he was in high school. He has been doing readings for over 15 years, and specializing in Tarot for the last five years. You can find Dave's business page on Facebook @Dave The Seer.

Free Tarot Card Readings For All New York Zodiac Signs- Week of February 19th 2024 Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

