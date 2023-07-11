Here’s Where To Get Free Summer Lunches For Kids In Upstate New York

Looking for free lunches for your kids here in Upstate New York during the summer months? Here's where to find it.

The Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES Food Service program is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. With that, meals will be provided to all children without charge. Meals will be provided, at a first come, first serve basis, at the sites and times as follows:

— Frankfort-Schuyler Central School District (315-895-7491)

Elementary School, 610 Reese Road in Frankfort.

July 10 through Aug. 10 Monday-Friday

Breakfast from 8-8:30 a.m.

Lunch from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

— Herkimer Central School District (315-866-8562)

Elementary School, 255 Gros Blvd. in Herkimer.

July 10 through Aug. 3 Monday-Friday.

Breakfast from 8-8:30 a.m.

Lunch from 12-1 p.m.

High School, 801 W German St.

July 10 through Aug. 17, Monday-Thursday.

Lunch from 11-11:30 a.m.

ARC Park, 420 East German St.

June 26 through Aug. 18, Monday-Friday.

Lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

— Mount Markham Central School District (315-822-2846)

Elementary School, 500 Fairground Road in West Winfield.

July 5 through July 28, Monday-Friday.

Breakfast from 8-8:30 a.m.

Lunch from 11-11:30 a.m.

Middle School, 500 Fairground Road in West Winfield.

July 5 through July 27, Monday-Thursday.

Breakfast from 8-8:30 a.m.

Lunch from 11-11:30 a.m.

Leonardsville Community & Ministry Center, 2068 Route 8 in Leonardsville.

July 11 through Aug. 18, Monday-Friday.

Lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

— Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES, 4747 Middle Settlement Road in New Hartford (315-793-8594)

July 3 through Aug. 11, Monday-Friday.

Breakfast from 7:45-8:30 a.m.

Lunch from 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m.

— Owen D. Young Central School District, 2316 State Route 80 in Van Hornesville (315-858-0729)

July 11through Aug. 11, Monday-Thursday.

Lunch from 11 a.m.-12:35 p.m.

Snack from 1-1:30 p.m.

— Poland Central School District, 74 Cold Brook St. (315-826-0216)

July 10 through Aug. 10, Monday-Thursday.

Breakfast from 8-8:30 a.m.

— Remsen Central School District (315-205-4300)

Elementary School, 9733 Main St.

July 10 through Aug. 4, Monday-Thursday.

Breakfast from 7:50-8:30 a.m.

Lunch from 11-11:30 a.m.

— Richfield Springs CSD (315-858-0610)

Elementary School, 93 West Main St.

July 11 through Aug. 4, Monday-Friday.

Breakfast from 7:45-8:15 a.m.

Lunch from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

— Upstate Caring Partners (Enrolled Only)

Sauquoit Middle School, 2648 Sulphur Spring Road.

July 11 through Aug.19

Breakfast from 8-8:30 a.m.

Lunch from 11-11:30 a.m.

— Waterville Central School District (315-841-3760)

Elementary, 145 Bacon St. East.

July 10 through Aug. 4, Monday-Friday.

Breakfast from 8-8:30 a.m.

Lunch from 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

High School, 381 Madison St.

July 10 through Aug. 3, Monday-Thursday.

Breakfast from 8-8:30 a.m.

Lunch from 11-11:30 a.m.

Town of Marshall, 2651 State Route 12B in Deansboro.

July 10 through Aug. 4, Monday-Friday.

Lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Spooner Park Playground, Maple Avenue in Oriskany Falls.

July 10 through Aug. 11, Monday-Friday.

Lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m.

— Westmoreland Central School District (315-557-2630)

Primary Elementary School (DfAH), 4J72+79 in Westmoreland.

June 26 through Aug. 25, Monday-Friday.

Breakfast from 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Lunch from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.