Free Meals On The Way For Central New York Schoolchildren

If you have school aged children in Central New York, there is some good news about lunches starting in 2024.

Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES announced earlier this year an amendment to their policy for serving meals to children under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program. Which means, starting January 1st 2024, all school districts participating in the OHM BOCES food service program will serve meals to school kids for free under the Community Eligibility Program.

According to WKTV, A change in federal policy now allows the New Hartford Central School District to join the OHM BOCES School Food Authority CEP group. As a result, all students in the following schools will receive meals free of charge for the 2023-24 school year:

Brookfield Central School District

Clinton Central School District

Frankfort-Schuyler Central School District

Herkimer Central School District

Mount Markham Central School District

New Hartford Central School District

New York Mills Union Free School District

OHM BOCES - Middle Settlement Academy and MSA at Lincoln Ave. locations

Oriskany Central School District

Owen D. Young Central School District

Poland Central School District

Remsen Central School District

Richfield Springs Central School District

Sauquoit Valley Central School District

Waterville Central School District

Westmoreland Central School District"

