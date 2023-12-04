Free Meals On The Way For Central New York Schoolchildren
If you have school aged children in Central New York, there is some good news about lunches starting in 2024.
Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES announced earlier this year an amendment to their policy for serving meals to children under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program. Which means, starting January 1st 2024, all school districts participating in the OHM BOCES food service program will serve meals to school kids for free under the Community Eligibility Program.
According to WKTV, A change in federal policy now allows the New Hartford Central School District to join the OHM BOCES School Food Authority CEP group. As a result, all students in the following schools will receive meals free of charge for the 2023-24 school year:
Brookfield Central School District
Clinton Central School District
Frankfort-Schuyler Central School District
Herkimer Central School District
Mount Markham Central School District
New Hartford Central School District
New York Mills Union Free School District
OHM BOCES - Middle Settlement Academy and MSA at Lincoln Ave. locations
Oriskany Central School District
Owen D. Young Central School District
Poland Central School District
Remsen Central School District
Richfield Springs Central School District
Sauquoit Valley Central School District
Waterville Central School District
Westmoreland Central School District"
