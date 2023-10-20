A Spooky Delight Waits For You In Lake George New York

Tucked away in the charming village of Lake George New York you will find the House of Frankenstein Wax Museum.

Yes, visitors will explore the world of classic horror cinema and eerie folklore. The museum first opened back in 1969, and has been a staple of the Lake George experience for over half a century.

Upon entering the museum, guests are greeted by an ensemble of wax figures, each crafted to resemble iconic characters from the horror genre. From the menacing Dracula to Frankenstein's Monster, the museum has an impressive collection of over 50 life-sized, eerily realistic wax figures. The lifelike depictions, complete with intricate details and hauntingly accurate expressions, offer a unique and immersive experience.

VICTOR FRANKENSTEIN ACCORDING TO MARY SHELLEY CREATED A MONSTER FROM THE DEAD. HERE IN THE HOUSE OF FRANKENSTEIN THERE ARE MANY “MONSTERS”. THE CREATURES WITHIN THE HALLWAYS ARE NOT LIVING - YET…ARE THEY DEAD? FOR AS YOU SEE FOR YOURSELF, THEY MOVE AND TALK AND SOMETIMES THEY EVEN SCREAM!"

The House of Frankenstein Wax Museum opens its doors throughout the year, but it truly comes to life during the Halloween season. With its carefully curated collection of horror icons, this place perfectly complements the Halloween spirit. Whether you're a fan of the classics or simply looking for a hair-raising good time, the House of Frankenstein Wax Museum promises to deliver a memorable and eerie adventure that will leave you with chills down your spine.

You can learn their hours of operation and plan your trip online here.

