The Best Fourth of July Songs to Fire Up Your BBQ
Whether you're firing up the grill, waving sparklers on the lawn, or just soaking up a well-earned day off, one thing can make or break your Fourth of July cookout: the playlist. And nothing kills a backyard party faster than a weak playlist. So before you even think about lighting that grill or dusting off your red-white-and-sparkly tank top, do yourself (and your guests) a favor: cue up this cookout-approved playlist.
From pop icons to rock legends, this list is what your barbecue playlist wishes it sounded like.
All-American Anthems and Patriotic Vibes
These songs bring the flag-waving energy, singalong moments, and hometown pride you want while flipping burgers or watching fireworks light up the sky.
Katy Perry – “Firework”
Miley Cyrus – “Party in the U.S.A.”
John Mellencamp – “R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A. (A Salute to '60s Rock)”
Carrie Underwood – “All-American Girl”
Demi Lovato – “Made in the USA”
Taylor Swift – “Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince”
Kid Rock – “All Summer Long”
Lenny Kravitz – “American Woman”
Kim Wilde – “Kids in America”
Green Day – “American Idiot”
Madonna – “American Life”
Lana Del Rey – “American”
Toby Keith – “Red Solo Cup”
Neil Diamond – “Coming to America”
- Tom Petty – “American Girl”
Bruce Springsteen – “Born in the U.S.A.”
Perfect for keeping the vibe upbeat and the party moving while you pass the potato salad and crack open a cold one.
Justin Timberlake – “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”
OneRepublic – “Good Life”
- Camilla Cabello "Havana"
Colbie Caillat – “Brighter Than the Sun”
Sabrina Carpenter - "Espresso"
Jason Derulo – “Want to Want Me”
Sheryl Crow – “Soak Up the Sun”
Lady Gaga – “Edge of Glory”
The Beach Boys – “Surfin’ U.S.A.”
The Lumineers – “Ho Hey”
Coldplay – “Sky Full of Stars”
- Imagine Dragons – “On Top of the World”
Happy Fourth and don’t forget to bring extra ice.
