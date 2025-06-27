The Best Fourth of July Songs to Fire Up Your BBQ

Whether you're firing up the grill, waving sparklers on the lawn, or just soaking up a well-earned day off, one thing can make or break your Fourth of July cookout: the playlist. And nothing kills a backyard party faster than a weak playlist. So before you even think about lighting that grill or dusting off your red-white-and-sparkly tank top, do yourself (and your guests) a favor: cue up this cookout-approved playlist.

From pop icons to rock legends, this list is what your barbecue playlist wishes it sounded like.

All-American Anthems and Patriotic Vibes

These songs bring the flag-waving energy, singalong moments, and hometown pride you want while flipping burgers or watching fireworks light up the sky.

  • Katy Perry – “Firework”

  • Miley Cyrus – “Party in the U.S.A.”

  • John Mellencamp – “R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A. (A Salute to '60s Rock)”

  • Carrie Underwood – “All-American Girl”

  • Demi Lovato – “Made in the USA”

  • Taylor Swift – “Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince”

  • Kid Rock – “All Summer Long”

  • Lenny Kravitz – “American Woman”

  • Kim Wilde – “Kids in America”

  • Green Day – “American Idiot”

  • Madonna – “American Life”

  • Lana Del Rey – “American”

  • Toby Keith – “Red Solo Cup”

  • Neil Diamond – “Coming to America”

  • Tom Petty – “American Girl”

  • Bruce Springsteen – “Born in the U.S.A.”

Read More: Summer Berry Picking in CNY

Perfect for keeping the vibe upbeat and the party moving while you pass the potato salad and crack open a cold one.

  • Justin Timberlake – “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

  • OneRepublic – “Good Life”

  • Camilla Cabello "Havana"

  • Colbie Caillat – “Brighter Than the Sun”

  • Sabrina Carpenter - "Espresso"

  • Jason Derulo – “Want to Want Me”

  • Sheryl Crow – “Soak Up the Sun”

  • Lady Gaga – “Edge of Glory”

  • The Beach Boys – “Surfin’ U.S.A.”

  • The Lumineers – “Ho Hey”

  • Coldplay – “Sky Full of Stars”

  • Imagine Dragons – “On Top of the World”

Happy Fourth and don’t forget to bring extra ice.

Every Concert Coming to NYS Fair in 2025

Dozens of national acts perform each year for free at the New York State Fair. See the line up, so far, for 2025.

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Filed Under: 4th of july
Categories: Music, This And That

More From 96.9 WOUR