Whether you're firing up the grill, waving sparklers on the lawn, or just soaking up a well-earned day off, one thing can make or break your Fourth of July cookout: the playlist. And nothing kills a backyard party faster than a weak playlist. So before you even think about lighting that grill or dusting off your red-white-and-sparkly tank top, do yourself (and your guests) a favor: cue up this cookout-approved playlist.

From pop icons to rock legends, this list is what your barbecue playlist wishes it sounded like.

All-American Anthems and Patriotic Vibes

These songs bring the flag-waving energy, singalong moments, and hometown pride you want while flipping burgers or watching fireworks light up the sky.

Katy Perry – “Firework”

Miley Cyrus – “Party in the U.S.A.”

John Mellencamp – “R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A. (A Salute to '60s Rock)”

Carrie Underwood – “All-American Girl”

Demi Lovato – “Made in the USA”

Taylor Swift – “Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince”

Kid Rock – “All Summer Long”

Lenny Kravitz – “American Woman”

Kim Wilde – “Kids in America”

Green Day – “American Idiot”

Madonna – “American Life”

Lana Del Rey – “American”

Toby Keith – “Red Solo Cup”

Neil Diamond – “Coming to America”

Tom Petty – “American Girl”

Bruce Springsteen – “Born in the U.S.A.”

Perfect for keeping the vibe upbeat and the party moving while you pass the potato salad and crack open a cold one.

Justin Timberlake – “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

OneRepublic – “Good Life”

Camilla Cabello "Havana"

Colbie Caillat – “Brighter Than the Sun”

Sabrina Carpenter - "Espresso"

Jason Derulo – “Want to Want Me”

Sheryl Crow – “Soak Up the Sun”

Lady Gaga – “Edge of Glory”

The Beach Boys – “Surfin’ U.S.A.”

The Lumineers – “Ho Hey”

Coldplay – “Sky Full of Stars”

Imagine Dragons – “On Top of the World”

Happy Fourth and don’t forget to bring extra ice.