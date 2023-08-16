If it’s time to level up, raise your vibrations, and bring good energy into your life, home, and situations; crystals are the perfect place to start! There are hundreds of crystals, all with specific properties that can help with your specific needs. Finding the perfect crystals for you is an excellent method of self-care and prioritization. If you're looking for cool places to purchase crystals in Upstate New York, you're reading the right article.

The 5 best spots in Central New York to purchase crystals are as follows:

Rainbow Zen in New Hartford,

Located in Sangertown Mall is a great, local place to start. With a generous selection of crystals, metaphysical jewelry, essential oils, and smudge kits, visiting Rainbow Zen is well worth the visit. You can browse their online selection and even get 10% off your first online purchase here.

Sticks N’Stones in Waterville, New York

Is a well-known, exquisite crystal shop to explore! With a unique, exciting selection of crystals, you are sure to find a stone that’ll radiate your spirits! For more information, here’s Sticks N’Stones Facebook page.

Crystal Cove

Is a treasured crystal shop in North Syracuse! Known for its wide crystal selection and amazing experience within the shop, it’s a great place to visit and discover what crystals are best for you! For more information, here’s Crystal Cove’s Facebook page.

In Marietta, New York, Sandalwood Stone

Is a highly adored crystal shop that many visitors find well worth the travel! The store has an abundance of crystals, tarot cards, jewelry, and much more. You can browse through Sandalwood’s beautiful website here.

In Albany, Deb’s Glad Stones: Crystals & Creations

Is an exciting place to visit! With a wide array of handmade pendants and stellar stones, you can carry your high vibrations in both your home and your personal! Here, you can browse both Deb’s Crystals & Creations, as well as get 10% off your first purchase.

Make sure to cleanse your newly purchased crystals, set your intentions, and let the good vibrations and manifestations begin...

Happy crystal shopping and thanks Mona!



