Enjoy A Foam Party And Food Trucks In Central New York This August
It isn't summer in the Mohawk Valley without the weekly food truck rallies that take place in the area. One rally is going out with a foam party.
The Town of Marcy is hosting their Marcy Food Truck and Concert Series will hold their last food truck rally of 2023 at the town park on Toby Road in Marcy on August 25th from 4PM - 8PM.
Something new added for this months event is the partnership with Fun Foamfest, the traveling foam party experts. They have a giant foam cannon that will be on site during the Food Truck and Concert Series for kids to have fun running around through. So bring a towel and a change of clothes for the kids. Because this is tons of wet fun.
Here's the trucks that will be on site for this week:
Squeezers
Oh Crepe and Waffles
Savage Eats
Grapevine
Scott's Tots
East Utica Catering Company
Mangia Macrina's
Polish Road House
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Utica BBQ
You can always get an updated list online anytime on Facebook.
This month, Remsen Social Club will be providing the musical entertainment for everyone to enjoy while they are eating and drinking deliciousness. Remsen Social Club is known for their unique style of bluegrass with a local flair.
Come end your summer with us the right way.
PLEASE NOTE WHEN TRYING TO COME TO THE PARK:
Toby Road is closed between the top of Cavanaugh and the park. Those coming from Utica and/or Deerfield areas you can take Glass Factory to Luke road to get to Toby Road. You will need to access Toby Road from Fox road to get into the park.
Will you be heading down? Let us know inside our station app.
