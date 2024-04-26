Five Nights At Freddy’s Invades Central New York

Five Nights at Freddy's has invaded Central New York. You'll have to see the footage to believe it.

Meet 16 year old Marco Montalbano, the film maker behind bringing Freddy Fazbear's Pizza to Rome with "The Truth About Freddy’s":

Five Nights at Freddy's (FNaF) is a video game series and franchise created by Scott Cawthon. The first video game was released in 2014, and the resultant series has since gained worldwide popularity.

The main series consists of nine video games taking place in locations connected to a fictional family pizza restaurant franchise named "Freddy Fazbear's Pizza", after its mascot, the animatronic bear Freddy Fazbear. The story of the games follows a series of night guards, family members and spirits who have all been effected by a serial killer named William Afton, who disguises himself as a giant rabbit inside the prior mentioned establishments in order to abduct children.

Marco tells us the thing that got me really interested in this projected was Five Nights At Freddy's itself, the indie horror game:

"Ever since 2016, I've been making poorly made FNAF movies so it's relieving to finally be able to make a longer, more decent film. I'd have to say my favorite filming location was the set itself, I've been working on this set ever since December of last year."

Marco see's himself making more movies like this, with a sequel planned for the original film.

"Realistically, I see this as more of a hobby for now, but things may change as I get older. For my favorite scene, I'd have to say it's when Mike and Jeremy fight off the animatronics before they both get attacked. The hardest scene to film was probably the scene where my dad (who plays William Afton) gets Springlocked inside the suit, because it was difficult to pull off."

Other local names in the movie include Ryken Oshel, Brody Smith, Hunter Gifford and Morgen Cimo. Brayden Montalbano did the editing.

Marco is no stranger to the local celebrity scene in Central New York. His father Mark, not only was voted National Geographic's Best 80's Hair, you see a lot of Mark's funny photoshopped photos of the area go viral.

"Having a micro-celebrity of a father for his 80s hair is cool but it's also a pain having to be stopped by people every so often because everybody knows my dad."

For Marco's next projects, he's working on a space film, a clown film, a FNAF sequel, and more to come. Best of luck to Marco!

