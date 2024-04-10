Classic Utica New York Bar For Sale Again

It looks like one of Utica New York's classic bars is on the market once again.

Since 1973, one bar has been serving up great drinks and memories. We are talking about the Finger Bullet. The Bullet was on the market back in August of 2023. It looks like it's for sale this time with Pavia Real Estate Services for $975,000:

"The historic Finger Bullet offers a full bar, seating, billiards, dance floor, outdoor seating, gas fireplace, fully equipped with kitchen and unique décor adorns the cathedral ceilings. On site parking and located adjacent to Faxton Hospital and Donovan Stadium at Murnane Field. Two-2 family homes can be purchased with the sale of the Finger Bullet for an additional $525,000.00. Not sold separately."

The Bullet is the nearest bar and restaurant to many other businesses including Utica University, Faxton, and Donovan Stadium with Murnane Field. Keep scrolling for photos of the bar inside and out.

Currently the Bullet is sitting at 3 stars on Yelp, but that's with 3 reviews:

"If you are looking for a cheesy, drive type place -- you found it. It's a place to go chill, especially with friends, listen to old school music mixed in with new stuff and see some people dancing who are stuck in the 80's (or simply dont want to update). Again, none of this is meant as a negative, the place is cool and always been a hot spot."

You can read more on the listing here. Check out the photos now and start dreaming of owning this classic bar:

