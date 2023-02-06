February 6th 2023 Starts Off With An Earthquake In New York State

It looks like early morning February 6th 2023, New York State felt an Earthquake.

UPDATE 7:50AM

According to the U.S. Earthquake Notification Service, it was a 3.8 magnitude:

Locations reporting the earthquake:

Cattaraugus County

Seneca Nation

Lackawanna

Marilla

Olcott

Lovejoy

Depew

Amherst

East Amherst

Lancaster

Hamburg

Cheektowaga

Downtown Buffalo

South Buffalo

Getzville

Wilson

Porter, Northeast Lake Ontario

Ontario

UPDATE 6:56AM

The National Weather Service reports “At about 6:15 a.m. EST today, an earthquake was felt strongly by many people in the Buffalo, NY area. It is unknown yet if there is any damage from the earthquake.”

According to WIVB, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 1.3 miles east northeast of West Seneca.

ORIGINAL STORY

As of 6:22AM, and Earthquake alert was sent out from the Android Earthquake Alerts System:

There are reports of shaking in the West Seneca area. Check back soon for more information from official sources."

We will update you when more information becomes available.

According to Earthquakes Canada the event was reported at 6:15AM . Here's what they are reporting:

The last time the Buffalo area felt an earthquake was 10 months ago on Tuesday, March 15th with a 2.6 magnitude quake reported in Warsaw, New York.

Hundreds dead after powerful 7.8 Quake

We aren't sure if this is related to the Buffalo area quake or not, but the New York Post is reporting that more than 1,300 people have been confirmed dead after a massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocked southeast Turkey and Syria on February 6th:

The earthquake’s center struck an area about 20 miles from Gaziantep, a major city and provincial capital 60 miles from the Syrian border, according to the US Geological Survey. It was centered 11 miles deep and was followed by a strong 6.7-magnitude aftershock about 10 minutes later."

