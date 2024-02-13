FDA Recalls Diet Pills Sold In New York For Embarrassing Reason

If you buy dietary supplement pills online, or from gas stations in New York, heads up. One brand has been recalled, and here's why.

The FDA announced the voluntary recall of two over-the-counter pills last week. This announcement comes after the FDA found that these two products contain undeclared Tadalafil and Nortadalafil. The FDA points out that the effects of taking these pills could be life-threatening for some consumers.

Consumption of products with undeclared tadalafil or nortadalafil may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs (such as nitroglycerin) and may cause a significant drop in blood pressure that may be life threatening. People with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease often take nitrates. Among the adult male population, who are most likely to use this product, adult males who use nitrates for cardiac conditions are most at risk. To date, no adverse events have been reported.

FDA

Here's the crazy part.......

These herbal dietary supplement capsules are marketed to help men with erectile dysfunction. As a colleague in Michigan points out, you could probably tell that with names and tag lines like "Schwinnng, Put a Rocket in Your Pocket" and Sustain "All Natural...Insane Results."

The tainted products were likely purchased on Amazon.com, sustainformula.com, or schwinnng.com. If you did purchase pills from one of the recalled lots you can get a refund by using the contact info below.

The FDA urges anyone to contact a local healthcare provider if they are experiencing issues after taking the recalled pills. If you are experiencing erectile dysfunction talk to your doctor to get treatment that is safe for you.

FDA

The one's affected are packaged and coded as follows:

SUSTAIN: BTH:230551, EXP:12.05.2026, BTH: 230571, EXP: 14.05.2026 SCHWINNNG Lot 2108 EXP 10/2024"

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

