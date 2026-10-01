New York State Police have released the results of their first-ever “Fall Safe Speed” campaign, and thousands of drivers were ticketed, including plenty in Central New York.

During the six-day crackdown, troopers issued 19,168 tickets statewide.

Nearly 10,000 Speeding Tickets Issued

The special enforcement campaign ran from September 22 through September 27 and focused heavily on speeding, aggressive driving and violations of New York’s Move Over Law.

Of the more than 19,000 tickets issued statewide, 9,344 were for speeding.

Troopers also handed out:

415 tickets for distracted driving

603 tickets for seat belt violations

492 tickets for Move Over Law violations

State Police used both marked patrol vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement vehicles during the campaign. Those CITE vehicles are designed to blend in with regular traffic, allowing troopers to more easily spot violations.

More Than 2,000 Tickets in Central New York

Central New York drivers certainly weren’t left out of the crackdown.

State Police say troopers in the Central New York area issued 2,130 tickets overall during the six-day campaign.

Read More: School Bus Drags 4-Year-Old After Backpack Gets Caught in Door

Of those, 890 were for speeding and another 22 were for Move Over Law violations.

Big Jump From the Same Week Last Year

This was the first year State Police conducted the Fall Safe Speed initiative, but they also compared the numbers with enforcement during roughly the same period in 2025.

From September 23 through September 28, 2025, State Police issued 12,040 tickets statewide. That included 3,826 speeding tickets and 166 Move Over Law violations.

That means this year’s campaign resulted in more than 7,000 additional tickets overall compared with that six-day period last year. The difference in speeding tickets was even more noticeable. Troopers issued 9,344 during this year’s campaign compared with 3,826 during the comparable period in 2025.

The special enforcement period may be over, but State Police continue to enforce speeding, distracted driving, seat belt and Move Over laws throughout the year.