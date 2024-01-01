Explosion Reported At Moe Concert In Rochester New York
As 2024 kicked off in Rochester New York, an explosion was reported at the MOE concert. Here's what we know so far.
As of 1:51AM January 1st 2024:
An eyewitness named Laura contacted us and reported she was asked to shelter in place after a car exploded at the concert. We can't confirm as of right now what caused the explosion, but we are actively looking into it.
Here's the text from Laura with the photo above:
“Hey I'm out of the building but not safe yet. Standing on a corner in Rochester. No good”
Moe hosted a two night concert in Rochester. JamBands reports the show started December 30th with the following:
To start the show, moe. kicked off their appearance with a cover of Deep Purple’s “Space Truckin’,” which merged into the band’s original, “Crab Eyes.”"
“Rochester, cars collided exploded. Concert venue asked to shelter in place”
You can read the setlist from the performance online HERE.
We will keep you updated as this story develops. Laura Gerhardt is from Utica.
Rochester Area Crime Alerts posted the following on Facebook:
Area to Avoid/Major MVA incident going on with at least 1 fatality
W. Ridge Rd and Palm St... MVA with multiple pedestrians struck
-this is across from the Kodak Center, where there was an event tonight
-one vehicle is fully engulfed in flames
-RPD requesting at least 4, then asked for total of 6 ambulances
-per RPD, 1 male is severely burned from the vehicle fire, requesting EMS to step it up
-RPD has at least 3 other people down on the ground with injuries
-most patients, if not all, are going to Strong
-RPD requesting an RPD supervisor to the hospital
-RPD requesting a body bunker, tech and now the Command Van for at least 1 fatality"
Again, we will continue to research and confirm any parts of this story.
13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- January 2024
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
January New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler