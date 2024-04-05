9 Everyday Foods That Are Legal In New York, Forbidden Elsewhere

Did you know some of the great foods you enjoy across New York and the United States are forbidden and banned around the world?

A few months ago, we put together a list of nine foods that you'll won't find on the menu or in stores in New York. We did find a few foods that were legal here in America, but banned around the globe. Some of those included American Frosted Flakes, Gatorade, and Mountain Dew. Here in America, we like to add chemicals with such crazy names, we don't question it while we are stuffing our faces. The legality of foods can vary between countries due to a variety of factors including cultural norms, agricultural practices, health regulations, environmental concerns, and historical reasons.

Different countries have different standards and regulations regarding food safety and hygiene. Foods that are deemed safe for consumption in one country might not meet the standards of another. For instance, certain food additives or preservatives might be allowed in one country but banned in another due to potential health risks.

While researching that list, we were surprised to see the flip side. There is a pretty lengthy list of products that are perfectly legal in the United States that are banned or labeled with a warning in other countries! Many of them are regular staples on our weekly grocery shopping list and now we're wondering if feeding them to our families is a good decision or not?

Here's a look at some of the most common foods that are perfect legal in New York but banned in other countries

