How To Relive Your Emo Prom Night Right Here In Central New York

When I was a young boy, my father took me into the City.....of Utica for Prom night. The biggest Emo night of the year is coming to Central New York.

Mark your calendars and tell Alexa that you have a date on Ocean Avenue. Well, technically it is on Genesee Street in Utica, but Sugar We're Goin Down to the Uptown Theater on Friday February 10th at 8PM for Scene Homecoming aka the Emo Prom.

High school sucked but this will make up for it! Who’s going to be you’re date to the EMO PROM?!? Who will be crowned Scene King and Queen?!? WILL ANYONE FIND THE SECRET TAPE?!?

The event is being put on by Career Mode in Utica. They encourage you to dress up in semi-formal attire and or as scene as possible. It's all at the Uptown Theater and tickets are $20, and the event is ages 21 and older. Enjoy an opening set of music from Oh Kayne, along with food, drinks, a portrait booth, dancing, and more. Buy your tickets now online here. No need to have a panic at the disco if you buy your tickets in advance.

What Do You Think of Utica's New Genesee Street?

The city is seeking input on the changes to Genesee Street downtown - between Oriskany Street continuing South past the Stanley to Cottage Place - which include a reduction of four traffic lanes to three, the addition of bike lanes, and a center turning lane. The new design began this week on a 90-day trial basis and feedback is encouraged before city officials decide whether to keep it.

Learn more online here.

