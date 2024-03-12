1 New York Library Asks You ‘Egg Your House’ This Easter

One Upstate New York library asks that you "Egg your House" this Easter season, all for a good cause.

The Camden Library needs your help this Easter season. They want you to "Egg Your House" all for a good cause. The library came up with this amazing fundraiser that provides candy and fun for kids of all ages. It's now in it's 4th year, and orders are underway.

The Egg Your House fundraiser provides you with a chance to purchase candy or toy filled plastic Easter eggs this Easter season. They are perfect to surprise your kids, grandkids, or your neighbors by "egging" their house. The fundraiser was the brainchild of Kendrick Morrison of Camden, along with the help and support of his wife Tracy, and two boys Owen and Evan.

New This Year: Oh Crepe and Waffles Food Truck will be at the Camden Library on Saturday, March 30th from 10 a.m. to 1p.m. serving their menu with some additional Easter treats! Meet the Easter Bunny too!

Currently you can buy the following:

30 eggs are just $20

50 eggs for $35

100 eggs for $60

Egg Your House runs now through March 29th. You can place your orders online here.

What Is In Each Egg?

Each egg (plastic, in pastels and primary colors) will be stuffed with one of the following:

Each egg (plastic, in pastels and primary colors) will be stuffed with one of the following: Snickers, Twix, Reeses, Milky Way, Starburst, M&Ms, Laffy Taffy, Jolly Ranchers, Nerds, Smarties, Sweet Tarts or some other candy.

—all sealed in individual packaging.

Some good snacks, all for a good cause. You can learn more online here.

Easter Hams: Where to Get the Best in Upstate New York The butcher shops and smokehouses of Upstate New York are particularly busy right now. Easter is traditionally a "ham day" and these places, from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks to the Buffalo area, are ready with a ham just for you. These are 10 of the most wonderful meat markets, Polish and German butcher shops, and smokehouses, in our Upstate region producing some of the best, award-winning smoked hams (and other Easter products) you will ever taste. Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio