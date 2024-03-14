4 Easter Egg Hunts To Check Out In 2024 For Central New York

Easter is coming up fast. We found 4 egg hunts to check out with your family for the 2024 season.

Easter lands on March 31st this year. At the time of this article, there are only two weeks until the big day. Whether you are celebrating the holiday for religious purposes or not, the celebration of spring and its festivities is not one to miss. One of the most popular ways to celebrate Easter is in seeking treasures through egg hunting.

Why the Easter Bunny hides and produces eggs is a mystery, but it’s no surprise the family fun that can be found in this deeply beloved holiday tradition. If you are trying to decide where to egg hunt, many opportunities in the Central New York area accommodate a variety of budgets, dates, and surrounding activities for the Easter season:

***Important Note: all of these events ask you and your children bring easter baskets to collect your candies and treasures

1) Utica Zoo’s Eggstravaganza

When: Sunday, March 30 from 10am to 3pm. The zoo will remain open til 4:30pm!

Where: The Utica Zoo

Price: Admission to the Eggstravaganza is the normal admission price of $9 for adults and $6 for children ages 2-12. HOWEVER, there will be an additional $4 charge per person who wants to participate in the featured games and activities to win prizes and candy.

Event highlights: This event will focus less on egg hunting and instead involve a variety of games and activities that will be rewarded with candy prizes including Duck Fishing, Egg Balance, Carrot Toss, Egg-education Station, Egg Guessing Game, and Scavenger Hunt Bingo; The event is great for all ages as it will feature food trucks, entertainment, market vendors, and the Easter Bunny themself!

Learn more about Utica Zoo’s egg-citing Eggstravaganza, here.

2) Sangertown Square’s Egg-stravaganza Egg Hunt

When: Saturday, March 29 from 1pm to 3pm.

Where: The Sangertown Sqaure Mall

Price: Free, but limited to 100 participants.

Event highlights: For kids 1-12 years old, the mall’s participating stores will be having eggs for children to hunt! The Easter Bunny will be present as well as Alice from Alice in Wonderland, who will be helping hunt for eggs and with the crafts available for the kids during the event! Although the event itself is free, you can purchase picture packages to capture the moments!

Learn more about Sangertown’s Egg-stravaganza, and register your child for the egg hunt here!

3) Raymour & Flanigan’s Easter Egg Hunt

When: Saturday, March 30 from 10am to 11am

Where: Raymour & Flanigan on Commercial Drive in Yorkville, NY

Price: Free

Event highlights: An egg hunt for all ages that is called to be an eggcellent adventure! You’ll be searching high and low to hunt for the most eggs for the chance to win an eggstraordinary prize!

Learn more about Raymour & Flanigan’s Egg Hunt and register for the event here!

4) Rome Art & Community Center (RACC)’s Easter Egg Hunt!

When: Saturday, March 23 from 10am to 11am

Where: RACC on 308 West Bloomfield St in Rome, NY

Price: Free

Event highlights: Designed for children up to age 10, this community event will feature an exciting Easter egg hunt, children’s crafts, and a visit from the Easter bunny!

Learn more about RAAC’s Community Easter Egg Hunt here!

Have More?

If you know of others, text us on our station app.

