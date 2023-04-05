Easter Bunny Tracker 2023- How To Track All Over New York State

If you're looking to track where in New York State, and the world, the Easter Bunny is located as he delivers eggs, candy, and gifts, there is a way to track him online with this Easter Bunny Tracker.

Santa may have the Norad Tracker, but the big rabbit has The Easter Bunny Tracker. This tracker is a service that lets you keep track as the Easter Bunny makes his journey across the globe.

As the Official Easter Bunny Tracker, Track Easter Bunny’s Easter Bunny Tracker tracks the Easter Bunny’s journey safely and reliably each and every year."

What's really cool- You can download an app to track as well.

How Does The Easter Bunny Tracker Work?

The website mentions how with the aid of the Easter Bunny’s helpers out in the field, sophisticated technology, and a complicated set of algorithms, they are able to plot the Easter Bunny’s precise location in real-time.

Launched in 2010, Track Easter Bunny empowers kids to learn all about Easter and the Easter Bunny in a fun and engaging way."

The website has plenty of fun games for kids to play, and pictures too. Check out the Easter Bunny Tracker online here.

When Can You Start Tracking The Easter Bunny?

The Easter Bunny Tracker will begin tracking the Easter Bunny as early as 5AM Eastern Time (2AM Pacific Time) on Easter Eve morning, Saturday, April 8th, 2023.

If you want to start tracking the Easter Bunny sooner or throughout the year, download the Easter Bunny Tracker app for Android and iOS.

