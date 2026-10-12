Election Day is right around the corner, but if the thought of squeezing one more thing into your already busy Tuesday sounds exhausting, there's good news. You don't have to wait until November 3 to cast your ballot.

Early voting in Central New York begins Saturday, October 24, and runs through Sunday, November 1, giving voters nine days to get to the polls before Election Day.

Here's everything you need to know about where and when to vote early in Oneida, Madison, and Herkimer counties.

Who Can Vote Early in New York?

Any registered voter can take advantage of early in-person voting. You don't need a special reason or excuse to cast your ballot before Election Day.

Just remember, once you've voted early, you're done. You cannot vote again on Election Day, which falls on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

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Early voting locations and hours vary by county, so make sure you're heading to the right place.

Oneida County Early Voting Locations and Hours

Oneida County residents have four locations to choose from, and eligible voters can visit any of them during the early voting period.

Utica: Mohawk Valley Community College, Alumni College Center, Room 116, 1101 Sherman Drive

New Hartford: New Hartford Town Hall, 8635 Clinton Street

Rome: South Rome Senior Center, 112 Ridge Street

Whitesboro: Whitestown Town Offices, 8539 Clark Mills Road

All four Oneida County locations will follow the same schedule:

Saturday, October 24: 9 AM to 5 PM

Sunday, October 25: 9 AM to 5 PM

Monday, October 26: 10 AM to 6 PM

Tuesday, October 27: Noon to 8 PM

Wednesday, October 28: 10 AM to 6 PM

Thursday, October 29: Noon to 8 PM

Friday, October 30: 10 AM to 6 PM

Saturday, October 31: 9 AM to 5 PM

Sunday, November 1: 9 AM to 5 PM

Want to see who's on your ballot before heading to the polls? Visit the Oneida County Board of Elections to view sample ballots.

Madison County Early Voting Locations and Hours

Madison County voters can cast their ballots at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 551 Sayles Street, Oneida during the following hours:

Saturday, October 24: 9 AM to 5 PM

Sunday, October 25: 9 AM to 5 PM

Monday, October 26: 9 AM to 5 PM

Tuesday, October 27: Noon to 8 PM

Wednesday, October 28: 9 AM to 5 PM

Thursday, October 29: Noon to 8 PM

Friday, October 30: 9 AM to 5 PM

Saturday, October 31: 9 AM to 5 PM

Sunday, November 1: 9 AM to 5 PM

You can find additional election information and sample ballots through the Madison County Board of Elections.

Herkimer County Early Voting Locations and Hours

If you live in Herkimer County, early voting will take place at Holy Family Parish, 637 East John Street, Little Falls

Early voting at Holy Family Parish in Little Falls will be available during these times:

Saturday, October 24: 9 AM to 5 PM

Sunday, October 25: 9 AM to 5 PM

Monday, October 26: 9 AM to 5 PM

Tuesday, October 27: Noon to 8 PM

Wednesday, October 28: Noon to 8 PM

Thursday, October 29: 9 AM to 5 PM

Friday, October 30: 9 AM to 5 PM

Saturday, October 31: 9 AM to 5 PM

Sunday, November 1: 9 AM to 5 PM

Sample ballots and additional voting information are available through the Herkimer County Board of Elections.

What If You Can't Vote Early?

No worries. You can still vote on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, as long as you haven't already cast your ballot.

Polls across New York State will be open from 6 AM to 9 PM on Election Day.

Keep in mind that your assigned Election Day polling place may be different from your county's early voting locations. You can check your voter registration status and find additional election information through the New York State Board of Elections.

How To Become An Elections Poll Worker Follow these steps and WA LA! Gallery Credit: Nicole S Murray