Brew-tiful Evening- Drafts With Giraffes Returns To Central New York

Savor the suds while hanging out with giraffes. Drafts with Giraffes returns to Central New York, and here's what we know.

Animal Adventure Park is giving patrons the opportunity to drink and hang with giraffes when its Drafts with Giraffes event returns for 2024. It's all happening on June 22nd between 5:00PM – 8:00PM. Guests will be able to stop and sample craft beer, cider and seltzers at dozens of different stations around the park, representing 40-50 selections. The park is open and animals accessible during the event. Food will be available for purchase from area restaurants, food trucks and park concessions too. Enjoy live music by the duo Chloe and Tyler.

According to the park, tickets MUST be purchased in advance. NO ticket sales will be happening at the event gate. You can buy them online. Here's the price breakdown and where to buy them:

$50 Ticket includes All Tastings, Souvenir Tasting Glass and Park Admission

$25 Designated Driver Ticket includes Park Admission and Souvenir Event Glass.

Age 21+ Event, No Exceptions – ALL GUESTS, INCLUDING DRIVERS

Experience The Preserve

The Preserve is an interactive, educational drive thru adventure, hosted on over 100 acres next to the Animal Adventure Park. Owner Jordan Patch has opened the gates to his once private preserve, to share a new adventure with you:

Home to 100s of animals, your self-driven adventure will take you through grassland, scrub brush, and deep forests as you explore and experience geographically designated paddocks: Aussie Eurasia, The Americas, Africa & Giants of Africa.

You can read more on that online here.

