Do New Yorkers Loooove Skincare? This Study Says Yes.

If you spend waaaaay too much time mornings and evenings on your 11-part skin care routine, or waaaay too much money on TikTok skincare trends, most likely, you live in New York state, according to a new study.

According to Journo research, the study "analyzed an extensive list of beauty and skincare-related terms on Google Keyword Planner to find out how frequently, over the past year, each state has been searching for beauty and skincare-related terms. These terms were combined to reveal each state's monthly average searches per 100,000 people."

Which States Topped the Skin Care Obsessed List?

1. "New York topped the list as the state that loves all things beauty and skincare the most in America. With 3,620 searches per month per 100,000 people, this state dominated the list with the highest search levels for 79 beauty and skincare terms, including ‘hairstyles’, ‘manicure’, ‘lip gloss’, ‘nail polish’, ‘hair oil’, ‘lipstick’, ‘lip balm’, ‘face oils’, ‘best blush’ and ‘vegan makeup’. "

2. Colorado. "Searches for beauty and skincare-related terms in this state average 3,482 per month per 100,000 people, and the state has the highest search levels for 14 related terms, including ‘long hairstyles’, ‘best skincare routine’, ‘how to use contour’ and ‘temporary hair color’."

3. California. "This state is most interested in 88 related terms, such as ‘eczema skincare’, ‘best setting spray’, ‘best drugstore setting powder’ and ‘hair growth serum’."

4. New Jersey. The study didn't say what skincare items folx in Jersey are Googling about, they simply said that they are. Maybe hairspray?

5. Virginia. Same goes for Virginia. One can only guess which skincare items Virginians are searching about.

In the spirit of full disclosure, the study was funded by Ethos Aesthetics and Wellness, which is a full-service medi-spa with four established practices in New Jersey. They had this to say about the study's findings:

The beauty and cosmetics industry is forever evolving alongside the latest technologies and platforms, which are highly influential for its consumers. Social media platforms such as TikTok and YouTube are the fastest ways in which companies can put forward and showcase their new products, assess the current market to see the latest trends and competing brands, and keep track of who's hot and who's not in the industry to help with possible future collaborations.

