Disney Junior Live On Tour Coming To Central New York

Your family will be excited to read this- Disney Jr. live is coming to Central New York.

The newest version of the Disney Jr. live tour will visit Central New York in Syracuse at the Syracuse's Landmark Theatre on October 18th 2024.

"Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let's Play" now features Ariel from the highly anticipated new series “Disney Jr.’s Ariel,” who will make her debut alongside Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and characters from other fan-favorite Disney Jr. series:

"Mickey is getting ready for the biggest playdate ever at the Clubhouse with all his favorite pals including Minnie and Goofy, the Puppy Dog Pals, Ginny and Bitsy from “SuperKitties” and Ariel from “Disney Jr.’s Ariel,” but mysterious weather keeps interrupting the fun. Can Team Spidey from “Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends” find out who is behind this and help save the playdate?"

How To Buy Tickets

Disney Visa card members can purchase tickets to “Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play” before the general public beginning Tuesday, May 14th at 10AM through Thursday, May 16th at 10PM. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, May 17th via Ticketmaster. VIP packages, including admission to the VIP preparty interactive experience, are available for purchase.

Dress up as your favorite Disney Junior character and join the party. They will have exclusive tour merchandise available at shows including plush toys, light up wands, more. The show is 90 minutes long, including a 37 minute first act, followed by a 15 minute intermission, followed by a 37 minute second act.

You can learn more online here.

