NYC’s Hottest New Band is Coming to Syracuse with the Jonas Brothers

Credit: Courtesy of Lawrence

There's a new band that's making their way up the pop charts, whilst also solidifying their status as Bonafide pop stars in the process. They're so good, they're currently on tour with the Jonas Brothers.

Who is this Band You Ask?

Their name is Lawrence and if you haven't yet heard of them yet, you will.

Have you heard this song?

 

Who is Lawrence?

Credit: Courtesy of Lawrence
According to good ole Wikipedia:

Lawrence is a US-based pop-soul group founded by New York City-raised sibling duo Clyde and Gracie Lawrence, who have been singing, performing, and writing songs together since their early childhood. Today, Lawrence is an eight-piece band that has released three studio albums plus several live and acoustic albums. Their hit single "Don't Lose Sight," was featured in an international Microsoft commercial, leading to a Top 20 placement on the USA Shazam Pop Charts and a Top 40 position on the US Pop Radio Charts (making it the highest charting fully independent single of 2022), as well performances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Credit-Courtesy of Lawrence
Check out Lawrence on Colbert below:

Lawrence have amassed a significant touring fanbase which has seen them headline sold-out shows across the country. They are currently opening for the Jonas Brothers on their 2023 North America tour and have also opened for such artists as Jon Bellion, Lake Street Dive, Vulfpeck and Jacob Collier, as well as playing at festivals, including Coachella, Bonnaroo, and Outside Lands.

 

Credit: Courtesy of Lawrence
Lawrence the Band is currently on tour with the Jonas Brothers.

Credit- Courtesy of Lawrence
And because Lawrence the Band is making a steady name for themselves, you can see them in a solo performance for an "off-day" Headline Show in Syracuse's Wescott Center on November 28.

Credit: Courtesy of Lawrence
Their new single "23" is out now.

