Over 100 Life-Size Dinosaurs Roaring Into Central New York

Go back in time and experience what it was like to walk among the dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest roars into Syracuse for three special days.

Take the kids to the only interactive dinosaur event with over 100 life-size animatronic dinosaurs in Syracuse. The event that will be held at the New York State fairgrounds January 19th - January 21st (Friday 12p-8p, Saturday 9a-8p, Sunday 9a-7p).

There’s no better place to make pter-iffic memories playing with adorable baby Dinos, excavating fossils, or even training a raptor while surrounded by behemoths like sky-scraping Spinosaurus and, the King himself, Tyrannosaurus rex! Get your tickets for Syracuse now before they go EXTINCT!

Ride, Dig, Learn

There's more than just walking by and taking selfies with over 100 of the pre-historic creatures. Kids can dig for fossils, ride a dino scooter, learn all about the pre-historic age at the science station, and climb on one of the largest rideable dinosaurs in the country for an experience they won't soon forget.

Kids of all ages will enjoy the one-of-a-kind interactive Baby Dinosaur Show and Raptor Training Experience. You'll also have opportunities to meet and greet loveable baby Dinosaurs like Tyson the T.rex, Cammie the Camarasaurus, and Trixie the Triceratops - plus their Dino Trainers.

Here's more of what to expect:

* Walking Dinosaur rides & Stationary Dinosaur rides, including some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America!

* Dino Bounce Houses & Bungee Pull

* Ready, Set, Quest! Take on The Quest at Jurassic Quest, an interactive challenge that leads adventurers through 10 clues within the experience! Finish all the activities & earn a reward!

* Fossil digs, Jurassic Jeeps, Crafts & Coloring Station, Fossil Experience, “Tricera-tots” (a soft play space for our littlest dino lovers), and MORE!

Jurassic Quest in Syracuse

Jurassic Quest will be at the New York State fairgrounds from January 19th - January 21st (Friday 12p-8p, Saturday 9a-8p, Sunday 9a-7p).

Jurassic Quest Hours

Friday, January 19th: Noon to 8PM

Saturday, January 20th: 9AM to 8PM

Sunday, January 21st: 9AM to 7PM

Tickets Prices

$36 kids unlimited admission

$22 kids and adults general admission

$19 seniors admission

You can purchase tickets online here.

