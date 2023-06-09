Did You Know That You Can Eat This Noxious weed– AND It’s DELISH?

There's probably a dangerously invasive weed in or around where you live and it's not only pervasive by now, it's also entirely edible AND medicinal. Word on the streets is that the stalks taste like rhubarb and can be prepared as such-- as in pies, tarts and other delectable treats. It can also be treated savory and eaten as one would asparagus or dare I say, pickles. If any of this sounds delicious, hold your mule because before we get to the yum, we ought to get the business of its invasiveness out of the way.



via GIPHY

WHAT IS JAPANESE KNOTWEED?

Canva Canva loading...

According to everyone's favorite hit or miss information source, Wikipedia:

Reynoutria japonica, synonyms Fallopia japonica and Polygonum cuspidatum, is a species of herbaceousperennial plant in the knotweed and buckwheat family Polygonaceae. Common names include Japanese knotweed and Asian knotweed. It is native to East Asia in Japan, China and Korea. In North America and Europe, the species has successfully established itself in numerous habitats, and is classified as a pest and invasive species in several countries.

IS JAPANESE KNOTWEED A VEGETAL PROPERTY PEST?

Canva Canva loading...

Yes. And No. Make no mistake, Japanese Knotweed, not unlike bamboo (no relation), will take over and expand itself without limits any and everywhere it finds itself planted. By the way, it plants itself. Plus, its root system is so involved it takes over the ground space other plants could occupy. And once it gets going, it grows so high, it hogs the sunlight from beneficial native species that may have wanted to grow nearby. Which is the true problem. Japanese Knotweed will, virtually without exception, take down every other plant in its vicinity.

Plus, to remove it, there's a special HAZMAT-level strategy one must follow to dispose of it.

Canva/Envy McKee Canva/Envy McKee loading...

The point is, Japanese Knotweed is not to be played with. But it is to be eaten. Through the growing "foraging foodie" movement we're learning more and more that even if its impractical to eradicate Japanese Knotweed altogether, we can, potentially eat it into submission. Or something. Because as already mentioned, JK may be noxious, but its also delish.

Canva Canva loading...

Feel free to check out this recipe for Knotweed Fridge Pickles. And this recipe of Sour Japanese Knotweed Soup. If you have a sweet tooth, here's a recipe for Japanese Knotweed Sorbet or Mousse Cake and fruit leather, compliments of Forage Chef.

The next part of this series we'll explore the medicinal uses of Japanese Knotweed.

Best Groups for Montana Foraging and Mushroom Hunting If you love gathering fresh and wild edibles, these are the best online resources to learn the basics or share your expertise. Foraging is a labor of love for special food, and it requires important knowledge along with lots of patience. Check these out!

Plant Some Of These In Your New York Garden to Keep Mosquitoes Away New York State is home to about 70 species of mosquitoes. Mosquitoes occasionally they can transmit disease. According to New York State Of Health , some mosquito species have the potential to transmit disease-causing viruses, should those viruses be present in New York.

How do you keep these dangerous creepy crawlies away from you and your yard? Well, you could spend a small fortune on citronella candles all summer long. Or you can plant some of these 11 plant varieties around your garden or yard: