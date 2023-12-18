Did You Know Pinz in New Hartford Has Karaoke on Saturday Night?

The Sangertown Square Mall was bustling this past holiday weekend with shoppers from all over the Mohawk Valley getting their Christmas and Holiday shopping done for the season. But there was one place in the mall that was bustling a different reason.

Karaoke.

I know, I know. Most bar situations in the area have at least one night dedicated to Karaoke. People love the opportunity to sing their fave off-key (after a few brews) Air Supply, Queen or Elton John songs, on a stage, in public.

It's a great time to be had for all involved.

And while there are some unwritten rules for Karaoke:

Namely, don't be too good of a singer and ruin the fun for everyone.

Don't sing songs nobody knows.

And definitely, don't (if you can help it) be a mic hog.

The one main element of Karaoke that I have taken for granted the whole of my Karaoke existence is having an awesome, energetic, engaging host who can really sing/perform when there are lulls in the lineup. Plus, a lot of spots who offer Karaoke nights do so during the week. It is the rare treat to be able to go out on the weekend, gobble up some cute food after a quick shopping spree, grab a spicy beverage and then belt out some Beyonce. It's super convenient if you ask me.

Enter Pinz Bowl.

Pinz is a technically bowling alley that also offers axe throwing and arcade style gaming, plus food and a bar area. We went to celebrate my best friend's birthday. We stayed for the Saturday Night Karaoke and a really good meal with a good amount of vegan/vegetarian options. Try the crispy Brussels Sprouts and the Impossible O.G. Burger with fries.

Amos was the host for Saturday night, and he was EVERYTHING. Also, they crown a Karaoke Queen and King that night who shalt return the following Saturday to defend said crown.

Pinz is open until midnight on Saturday Nights.

I had so much fun, I shalt be back!

