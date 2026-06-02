If you see a baby deer, bird, or other wild animal alone this spring or summer, don't assume it needs help.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) says many baby animals are not abandoned. Their parents are usually nearby and watching over them.

A Baby Deer Alone Is Usually Okay

Baby deer are often left alone while their mothers look for food.

A fawn may lie quietly in tall grass, leaves, or even in your yard for hours at a time. This is normal. Its mother will come back to feed it when it is safe.

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DEC says people should never pick up a fawn. If people get too close, the mother may stay away longer.

Baby Birds Need Space Too

Many people find young birds on the ground and think they are hurt.

But some young birds leave the nest before they can fly very well. These birds are called fledglings. They hop around on the ground while their parents continue to feed them.

If the bird has feathers, looks alert, and is moving around, it is usually best to leave it alone.

What If an Animal Is Hurt?

If a wild animal is clearly injured, or you think it has truly been abandoned, DEC says you should call a licensed wildlife rehabilitator. These trained experts know how to care for wild animals safely.

Wild Animals Are Not Pets

DEC is reminding New Yorkers that cute as they may be, it is illegal to keep wild animals as pets.

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Wild animals belong in nature and may carry diseases that can make people sick.

Keep Cats and Dogs Away

Pet owners should also be careful around young wildlife.

Baby birds that have just left the nest can be easy targets for outdoor cats. Keeping pets away helps protect young animals while they learn to survive on their own.

Remember: Watch, Don't Touch

It can be hard to walk away from a cute baby animal, but wildlife experts say that is usually the best thing to do.

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So if you find a baby deer, bird, or other young wild animal this summer, remember DEC's message: If you care, leave it there.