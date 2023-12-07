Dear New York (or elsewhere) Husbands,

This is a public service announcement. And potentially, a marriage/relationship saving manifesto.



I would say this gently, but I feel like saying things gently to grown people who should know better, has been done to the point of overkill. In my mind, this shouldn't even need to be said. But because the interwebs are abuzz with instances of this particular holiday offense, consider me your Fairy Holiday Goddess Cousin.

Do not. Under ANY circumstances. Forget to put lovely, wonderful things that your wife (partner/significant other) loves in her/his/their Christmas stocking this year. Please. See, I said please.

CREDIT: Canva/Envy McKee

Christmas is 18 days away. You have plenty of sleeps ahead of you to gather 5-10 things your love, loves. Gift cards, jewelry, toe socks, her fave expensive lipstick, her fave perfume, her fave snacks, trinkets, makeup, chocolates, spa days, whatever--if you know and love her--you already know what should go in her utterly over-stuffed Christmas stocking.

CREDIT: Canva

If you do not know what she'd like-- you have roughly 10 days to do research and take copious notes and then 7 days max to gather gifts that will definitely make her smile. (If you're reading this later in the month, please use your own maths.)

There is absolutely no reason why any woman in any relationship with another adult human person (who fills a stocking for you), should be handed an empty stocking in return. Such a thing is thoughtless, selfish and unacceptable. I know, this is harsh. But tis the season for the harsh truths.

Dear Gentlemen, I implore you. I do not care if your parents did not, in fact, raise you better than this. It does not matter now. Do not wait for the Ghosts of Christmas past, present and future to teach you much harsher lessons than I...

Credit: Canva

Do yourself a favor and run, DO NOT WALK to your partner's favorite places and begin the process of putting together a thoughtfully fabulous Christmas stocking. One she will gloat about until next year with one of those glowing smiles where you see all of her teeth.

CREDIT: Canva

If you'd like some ideas about what would go gorgeously well in her Christmas stocking, stay tuned... I'll be posting some ideas.

I know, I know. You're welcome. :)

