Syracuse Graduate And Son Among Those Killed In D.C. Plane Crash

A mother and son were aboard the plane that crashed near Washington D.C. Wednesday night. The collision involved an American Airlines jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter, resulting in the deaths of all 67 people involved.

Details of the D.C. Plane Crash

According to officials, American Airlines Flight 5342, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, collided mid-air with a Black Hawk helicopter transporting three soldiers. The crash happened around 9 p.m. over the Potomac River, and both aircraft plummeted into the water, leaving no survivors. The flight had departed from Wichita, Kansas, and was en route to Ronald Reagan National Airport.

Syracuse University Graduate and Son Among Victims

Christine Lane, from Barrington, Rhode Island, was traveling with her son, Spencer Lane, a 16-year-old rising figure skater. Christine, a 1997 Syracuse University graduate, had a background in graphic design and a passion for creative arts.

Spencer, a competitive figure skater, was returning from a U.S. Figure Skating development camp following the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita. They were traveling with members of the Skating Club of Boston when the tragic accident occurred.

Just days before the crash, Christine had shared her excitement on Instagram about attending the skating championships in Wichita.

