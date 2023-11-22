It's that time of year again. I know you've never heard that before, but that doesn't mean it isn't necessary to say. What time of year is it? Why it's Rockefeller Center's annual tree lighting ceremony.

73rd Annual Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Ceremony Getty Images loading...

According to Good Ole Wikipedia:

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is a large Christmas tree placed annually in Rockefeller Center, in Midtown Manhattan, New York City, United States. The tree is put in place in mid-November and lit in a public ceremony on the Wednesday evening following Thanksgiving. Since 1997, the lighting has been broadcast live, to hundreds of millions, on NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center telecast. The tree lighting ceremony is aired at the end of every broadcast, following live entertainment and the tree is lit by the current Mayor of New York City, the CEO and president of Tishman Speyer and special guests. An estimated 125 million people visit the attraction each year.

Yes. The annual Tree Lighting ceremony is a spectacle with celebrity performances, glitz, glamour and the promise of fond Holiday memories.

This year in no different. Cher, Keke Palmer, Darlene Love and Barry Manilow will be among the stars who will perform at Rockefeller Center’s annual tree lighting ceremony.

Cher and Darlene Love recently re-recorded love’s holiday classic, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home.)” The single appears on Cher’s new holiday album. The ceremony, which takes place on Nov. 29, will also feature the Rockettes.

2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Makes Its Way to NYC The 80-foot-12-ton beauty from Vestal, New York in Broome County is making its way down to New York City for the 2023 holiday season at Rockefeller Center.

10 Years of Christmas Trees in Rockefeller Center Check out more than a decade of Christmas trees in Rockefeller Center. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams