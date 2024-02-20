Dan + Shay Are Coming To Syracuse New York July 2024

3x GRAMMY Award-winning duo Dan + Shay are coming to Syracuse New York for their “Heartbreak On The Map” tour July 2024. Here's what we know so far:

They plan their trek across American with the 2024 The Heartbreak On The Map Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the tour is set to kick off on February 29th 2024, in Greenville, SC making stops in Austin, Grand Rapids, Chicago and more.

In the 10 years since they formed, Dan + Shay have garnered more than 11 billion career streams globally, multiple international No. 1 singles and 49 total RIAA Platinum and Gold certifications in the U.S. alone.

You can catch the pair in Syracuse at the Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse on Friday July 26th at 7PM. Tickets go on sale Friday February 23rd at 10AM at livenation.com.

Recently announced as coaches for season 25 of NBC’s Emmy-winning program The Voice, Dan + Shay will join Reba McEntire, John Legend and Chance the Rapper in Spring 2024 as the first-ever coaching duo in the show’s history. The pair will bring a wealth of experience to their team, with a long list of impressive accolades that include becoming the first and only artist to win the GRAMMY Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance 3x consecutively since the category’s inception (2021 – “10,000 Hours,” 2020 – “Speechless,” 2019 – “Tequila”).

While talking to The Voice producers Shay said, “It truly is an honor. If someone chooses to be on team Dan and Shay, and we have the honor of coaching them, with their immense talent that they’re already bringing to the table? It really is incredible and something we’ll never take for granted.”"

Are you excited for the concert?

