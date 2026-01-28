Holy Family Parish in Little Falls is inviting dads and daughters to dress up and dance the night away at a father-and-daughter “Sweetheart Dance” on Friday, February 13, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Event Details and Location

The dance will take place in the gym behind Holy Family Parish, located at 763 East Main Street, with parking available at the gym building. The event is open to all young ladies ages 3 to 18, along with their dad or a favorite male role model.

Hosted by St. Bernadette’s Sodality

The Sweetheart Dance is sponsored by St. Bernadette’s Sodality, a local group of young women who meet to build friendships, learn new skills, and grow in faith.

Cost, Photos, and What to Bring

Admission is $20 per couple, plus $2 for each additional daughter. The price includes professional photos taken during the event. Payment is cash only at the door. Families are encouraged, but not required, to bring a snack or dessert to share.

How to Register and Get More Information

Spots can be reserved by registering online. Email Bridget Altner with any questions at Bridget.Altner@rcda.org, or call the parish office at 315-823-3410.

Organizers say the evening will be filled with music, snacks, dancing, and lasting memories!